your frame of mind by fiveplustwo
Photo 2344

your frame of mind

"Your frame of reference is what you see."
- Jacque Fresco

@summerfield
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
katy ace
Love this creative interpretation! You are so clever!!
June 25th, 2020  
