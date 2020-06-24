Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2344
your frame of mind
"Your frame of reference is what you see."
- Jacque Fresco
@summerfield
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2369
photos
134
followers
15
following
642% complete
View this month »
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
24th June 2020 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-frame
katy
ace
Love this creative interpretation! You are so clever!!
June 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close