Our Own Boxes by fiveplustwo
Photo 2347

Our Own Boxes

Seems like we are each in our own picture frame these days - it reminds me of Harry Potter and the framed portraits who talk to each other - though they do get to visit each other's picture frames, I think.

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Frame

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-frame!
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
