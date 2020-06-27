Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2347
Our Own Boxes
Seems like we are each in our own picture frame these days - it reminds me of Harry Potter and the framed portraits who talk to each other - though they do get to visit each other's picture frames, I think.
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Frame
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-frame!
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2372
photos
135
followers
15
following
643% complete
View this month »
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-frame
