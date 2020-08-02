Previous
Missing warning by fiveplustwo
Missing warning

As everybody, I was omniscient before I was born. As everybody, I lost all knowledge on the very moment of being given birth. I wish I sent to my future me the appropriate warning, and not an empty envelope.

theme: you’ve got mail
@domenicododaro
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
Photo Details

☠northy ace
don't we all... an awesome interpretation of the theme!
August 2nd, 2020  
Taffy ace
So well conceived and executed!
@domenicododaro
August 2nd, 2020  
