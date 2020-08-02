Sign up
Photo 2380
Missing warning
As everybody, I was omniscient before I was born. As everybody, I lost all knowledge on the very moment of being given birth. I wish I sent to my future me the appropriate warning, and not an empty envelope.
theme: you’ve got mail
@domenicododaro
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Tags
self-portrait
,
letter
,
stamp
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-youvegotmail
☠northy
ace
don't we all... an awesome interpretation of the theme!
August 2nd, 2020
Taffy
ace
So well conceived and executed!
@domenicododaro
August 2nd, 2020
