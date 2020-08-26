Sign up
Photo 2398
Will we ever be scot-free again?
One only wonders.....but for sure we will not get close to finding out by following some miracle wishful thinking, data manipulating, and politicizing buffoons.
This week's theme is "scot-free", come join in!
@mikegifford
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2423
photos
132
followers
15
following
656% complete
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
Tags
fiveplustwo-scotfree
