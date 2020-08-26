Previous
Will we ever be scot-free again? by fiveplustwo
Photo 2398

Will we ever be scot-free again?

One only wonders.....but for sure we will not get close to finding out by following some miracle wishful thinking, data manipulating, and politicizing buffoons.

This week's theme is "scot-free", come join in!

@mikegifford
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
