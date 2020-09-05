Sign up
Photo 2407
The Dream Home
Currently house shopping... looking for the perfect place. It's somewhere under my nose, but we haven't found it yet. :)
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Under your nose
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-underyournose!
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
7th September 2020 7:23pm
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-underyournose
