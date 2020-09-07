Previous
Next
My Precious! by fiveplustwo
Photo 2409

My Precious!

Even this aging Hobbit can wear a mask!

This week's theme is "My Precious", come join in!

https://youtu.be/Iz-8CSa9xj8

@mikegifford
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
This is so marvelously delightful
September 8th, 2020  
summerfield ace
nice! aces!
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise