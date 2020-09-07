Sign up
Photo 2409
My Precious!
Even this aging Hobbit can wear a mask!
This week's theme is "My Precious", come join in!
https://youtu.be/Iz-8CSa9xj8
@mikegifford
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
fiveplustwo-myprecious
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is so marvelously delightful
September 8th, 2020
summerfield
ace
nice! aces!
September 8th, 2020
