Aah....the absence of a mask... by fiveplustwo
Photo 2428

Aah....the absence of a mask...

This week's theme is "Absence", come join in!

@mikegifford
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

kali ace
the mask of invisibility!
September 29th, 2020  
Mike Gifford ace
@kali66 You got it! I could have made it more transparent but I left some details in the mask's folds. I was thinking of making it look like a fish tank and add a goldfish swimming in it, but decided to leave it as-is.
September 29th, 2020  
kali ace
your 2020 selfies = 52 ways to use a mask in your selfie :) @mikegifford
September 29th, 2020  
