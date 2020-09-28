Sign up
Photo 2428
Aah....the absence of a mask...
This week's theme is "Absence", come join in!
@mikegifford
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2454
photos
130
followers
15
following
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Tags
fiveplustwo-absence
kali
ace
the mask of invisibility!
September 29th, 2020
Mike Gifford
ace
@kali66
You got it! I could have made it more transparent but I left some details in the mask's folds. I was thinking of making it look like a fish tank and add a goldfish swimming in it, but decided to leave it as-is.
September 29th, 2020
kali
ace
your 2020 selfies = 52 ways to use a mask in your selfie :)
@mikegifford
September 29th, 2020
