Photo 2514
Slowly But Surely
Check back in a few hours and I am sure to be invisible.
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Swirl
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-swirl!
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-invisible
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful snowy shoot
January 3rd, 2021
