Just Me and the Snow Faries by fiveplustwo
Just Me and the Snow Faries

My own little magical tea party. :)

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Tea Party

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-teaparty!
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Five plus Two

ace
fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
