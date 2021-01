FEARFear of not being good enough paralyzes, sofocates and puts me in a constant state avoidance and wanting to flee.In order to escape this fear, I numb myself with multiple vices and self-sabotaging behaviors.Fear makes me rage when the ghosts of my past are awaken because I don't know how else to deal with them.Fear, you are my greatest enemy but I'm learning a great deal about you and I will no longer let you control me.