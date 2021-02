The Painter

I had so much fun making this! Here's some painting I've been working on today: https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-02-27 Photographer: @kuva Selfie Theme: Triptych Story - in the style of Adde Adesokan: http://www.adde-adesokan.de/albums/triptychs-of-strangers/ Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-triptychstory!