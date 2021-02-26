Sign up
Photo 2565
The Painter
I had so much fun making this! Here's some painting I've been working on today:
https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-02-27
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Triptych Story - in the style of Adde Adesokan:
http://www.adde-adesokan.de/albums/triptychs-of-strangers/
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-triptychstory!
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-triptychstory
summerfield
ace
oh, lordy! this is soooo funny, kiddo. i had a good giggle. aces!
February 27th, 2021
Megan
ace
@summerfield
They all give me the giggles. This is a funny type of selfie! But I love it! :)
February 27th, 2021
