Previous
Next
The Painter by fiveplustwo
Photo 2565

The Painter

I had so much fun making this! Here's some painting I've been working on today: https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-02-27

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Triptych Story - in the style of Adde Adesokan: http://www.adde-adesokan.de/albums/triptychs-of-strangers/

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-triptychstory!
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
oh, lordy! this is soooo funny, kiddo. i had a good giggle. aces!
February 27th, 2021  
Megan ace
@summerfield They all give me the giggles. This is a funny type of selfie! But I love it! :)
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise