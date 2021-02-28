Not the happiest days.On Friday, last, we had to let our sweetest dog Ala go.After 15 years and 8 months - with the last four months spent taking turns for caring her, who had paralyzed hind legs and needed assistance 24/7, including being fed and helped to drink - Mrs. D. and I brought her to the vet. He visited the skinny shadow of the dog that he used to know and asked us if we were conscious that ours was therapeutic obstinacy.We had to take the toughest decision. Ala trusted us. I won’t forget her eyes looking at us from the vet’s table. «I don’t know why we are here, but I know you do, and I’m fine.» So quietly she slept and after a few seconds my hand on her chest lost any sign of beat.And then we (I, Mrs. D and our daughter) smuggled her to Sardinia, to the spot we had bought two months before she joined our family. And spent all day digging and adorning her grave, in this place that is hers as is ours.A passageway, from these ancient rocks to the clouds where her four paws are forever free to run.My apologies to my friends at 5+2 for throwing melancholy on a theme that has been a lot of fun.theme: triptych story