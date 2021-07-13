Previous
Happy Holi by fiveplustwo
Happy Holi

Festival of colours
The Holi festival is the festive day to end and rid oneself of past errors, to end conflicts by meeting others, a day to forget and forgive.

@adi314
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
Lou Ann ace
Sounds like the very best kind of festival. This is a lovely portrait of you!
July 14th, 2021  
Adi ace
@louannwarren indeed the best kind of festival. Thanks :)
July 14th, 2021  
