Photo 2691
Happy Holi
Festival of colours
The Holi festival is the festive day to end and rid oneself of past errors, to end conflicts by meeting others, a day to forget and forgive.
@adi314
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
2
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2719
photos
134
followers
17
following
737% complete
View this month »
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
12th July 2021 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
adi314
,
fiveplustwo-adi
,
ajul21
,
fiveplustwo-festivals
Lou Ann
ace
Sounds like the very best kind of festival. This is a lovely portrait of you!
July 14th, 2021
Adi
ace
@louannwarren
indeed the best kind of festival. Thanks :)
July 14th, 2021
365 Project
