Photo 2717
twilight starts at 68
i don't know who came up with that number but apparently as i just turned 68 a few weeks back, then i'm in my twilight years.
@summerfield
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
photos
followers
following
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd December 2020 6:13pm
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-twilight
