outer limits by fiveplustwo
Photo 2737

outer limits

there is nothing wrong with your screen. do not attempt to adjust the image. although i should have as i can't believe my butt is that wide! 🤣

5 sec
f/11
ISO 250
76mm

@summerfield
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Adi ace
Love this
September 9th, 2021  
Mike Gifford ace
Looks like a dream!
September 9th, 2021  
