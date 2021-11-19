Previous
Daisy-Head Mayzie by fiveplustwo
Photo 2798

Daisy-Head Mayzie

I've been reading Dr. Seuss stories to my grandmother when visiting her nursing home. Most recently we read Daisy-Head Mayzie and laughed about how silly it would be to have daisies growing out of our heads. ;)

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Dr. Seuss

19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
@kuva how lovely of you to do this for your nan and what wonderful imaginary!
November 20th, 2021  
