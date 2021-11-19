Sign up
Photo 2798
Daisy-Head Mayzie
I've been reading Dr. Seuss stories to my grandmother when visiting her nursing home. Most recently we read Daisy-Head Mayzie and laughed about how silly it would be to have daisies growing out of our heads. ;)
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Dr. Seuss
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-drseuss
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th October 2021 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-drseuss
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@kuva
how lovely of you to do this for your nan and what wonderful imaginary!
November 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
