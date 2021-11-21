Previous
eclipse mood by fiveplustwo
eclipse mood

Dont know bout you but the recent full moon with eclipse was a big emotional release time for me, i indulged in a lot of tears and feel much freer since.

processed with https://www3.lunapic.com/editor/
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
