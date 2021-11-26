Previous
Bath Time by fiveplustwo
Bath Time

Baths are my go to with things are not okay.

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Are You Okay?

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-areyouok
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Adi ace
yes, showers are awesome when you are not feeling well, there is a calming feeling being in the water. Loving all your plants
November 29th, 2021  
summerfield ace
that is some bathroom! i like it! aces!
November 29th, 2021  
kali ace
what a lovely place to bathe
November 29th, 2021  
