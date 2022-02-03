Sign up
Photo 2854
Got a cold?
Credit goes to Mr. Bean...
Come play along with 5+2. How would you illustrate 'cold'?
@monikozi
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
3rd February 2022 9:33am
Tags
fiveplustwo-cold
Sporen Maken
Good interpretation of the cold theme! Tells a story!
@monikozi
February 3rd, 2022
