A plunge in the northsea for my coldest selfie ever by fiveplustwo
A plunge in the northsea for my coldest selfie ever

Now look what you made me do @fiveplustwo! Are you happy now? ;)

4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
moni kozi ace
@sporenmaken Whoaaa!!!!!!!! And they said about me that I was looney!
But as they say: Finding friends with the same mental disorder: priceless!
I just love your crazyness!!! Lovely selfie!
February 4th, 2022  
