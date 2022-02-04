Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2855
A plunge in the northsea for my coldest selfie ever
Now look what you made me do
@fiveplustwo
! Are you happy now? ;)
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2884
photos
131
followers
19
following
782% complete
View this month »
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-4
Taken
2nd February 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cold
,
sporenmaken
,
fiveplustwo-cold
moni kozi
ace
@sporenmaken
Whoaaa!!!!!!!! And they said about me that I was looney!
But as they say: Finding friends with the same mental disorder: priceless!
I just love your crazyness!!! Lovely selfie!
February 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
But as they say: Finding friends with the same mental disorder: priceless!
I just love your crazyness!!! Lovely selfie!