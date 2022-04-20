Sign up
Photo 2921
obstacle course
my sweet tooth is considered a weakness of my character. yes, i'm a character! but as i have proved to myself and to the medical people, i have control. reversing diabetes is no mean feat, it's a matter of determination.
@summerfield
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2951
photos
129
followers
20
following
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-sweettooth
