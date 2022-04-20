Previous
Next
obstacle course by fiveplustwo
Photo 2921

obstacle course

my sweet tooth is considered a weakness of my character. yes, i'm a character! but as i have proved to myself and to the medical people, i have control. reversing diabetes is no mean feat, it's a matter of determination.

@summerfield
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise