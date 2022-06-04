Previous
Stroopwafel! by fiveplustwo
Photo 2960

Stroopwafel!

Actually 'haring' is the first indulgence when back home in The Netherlands, but I forgot to take a picture. Second indulgence is a 'stroopwafel' from the market, freshly baked!

@overalvandaan
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

@fiveplustwo
moni kozi ace
@overalvandaan Oh my! Those are some of my favourite snacks as well... But I only tasted the supermarket ones...
June 6th, 2022  
Tina
Altijd lekker
June 6th, 2022  
