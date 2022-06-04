Sign up
Photo 2960
Stroopwafel!
Actually 'haring' is the first indulgence when back home in The Netherlands, but I forgot to take a picture. Second indulgence is a 'stroopwafel' from the market, freshly baked!
@overalvandaan
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Five plus Two
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) power
Taken
6th June 2022 10:26am
Tags
fiveplustwo-s
,
fiveplustwo-guiltypleasure
moni kozi
ace
@overalvandaan
Oh my! Those are some of my favourite snacks as well... But I only tasted the supermarket ones...
June 6th, 2022
Tina
Altijd lekker
June 6th, 2022
