Photo 3085
countdown to new year
looking forward to a much-needed week away from work, although away doesn't mean anything since i work partly from home.
53 days before Christmas, 60 days before the year ends
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-calendar
Mary Siegle
ace
You’re gonna ruin your eyes staring at that screen in a darkened room (says the woman who is often found looking at her phone in bed after dark!) hang in there! The new year will be here sooner than we think.
November 3rd, 2022
