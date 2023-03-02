Sign up
Which is more uncomfortable?
Taking the stairs to the 4th floor (the very idea of the elevator is too uncomfortable) or taking this selfie at the 4th floor, bent backwards over the railings?
@monikozi
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3233
photos
115
followers
19
following
876% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st March 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
fiveplustwo-uncomfortable
Mary Siegle
ace
Good Lord! What a choice. I'd go for #1 (as most uncomfortable) 'cause you got a great shot to post out of #2, which should balance out the discomfort.
March 2nd, 2023
