Photo 3200

Which is more uncomfortable?

Taking the stairs to the 4th floor (the very idea of the elevator is too uncomfortable) or taking this selfie at the 4th floor, bent backwards over the railings?
@monikozi
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

ace
@fiveplustwo
Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Good Lord! What a choice. I’d go for #1 (as most uncomfortable) ‘cause you got a great shot to post out of #2, which should balance out the discomfort.
March 2nd, 2023  
