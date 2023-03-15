Sign up
Photo 3211
mocking or rocking the classics?
i cannot decide if my partner jackie is mother teresa in her much younger days, or the girl with the pearl earring in her more matured years. either way, blase may or may not be blase with this work.
with thanks to
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@summerfield
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3244
photos
115
followers
19
following
879% complete
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-blase
katy
ace
Incredibly clever! When I first looked at it, I thought it was Jackie and couldn’t figure out what she was doing in your selfie! Then I noticed you! So, very clever. FAV
March 16th, 2023
