mocking or rocking the classics? by fiveplustwo
mocking or rocking the classics?

i cannot decide if my partner jackie is mother teresa in her much younger days, or the girl with the pearl earring in her more matured years. either way, blase may or may not be blase with this work.

with thanks to @30pics4jackiesdiamond

15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Incredibly clever! When I first looked at it, I thought it was Jackie and couldn’t figure out what she was doing in your selfie! Then I noticed you! So, very clever. FAV
March 16th, 2023  
