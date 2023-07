Pink Floydish

Pink Floyd album covers, and their lyrics, were always a bit off the wall and eccentric.When the cover for 'Animals' was photographed the 40' helium filled pig, called Algie, escaped its moorings, bringing flights into London to a standstill!!As I was at Battersea Powerstation yesterday I was inspired to reproduce the cover, but thought it'd be more off the wall to float away- maybe to the dark side of the moon.Non-Floyd fan @30pics4jackiesdiamond