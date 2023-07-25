Sign up
Previous
Photo 3325
Pink Floydish
Pink Floyd album covers, and their lyrics, were always a bit off the wall and eccentric.
When the cover for 'Animals' was photographed the 40' helium filled pig, called Algie, escaped its moorings, bringing flights into London to a standstill!!
As I was at Battersea Powerstation yesterday I was inspired to reproduce the cover, but thought it'd be more off the wall to float away- maybe to the dark side of the moon.
Non-Floyd fan
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
0
Lesley
ace
Haha, we have the album. Very clever!
July 26th, 2023
