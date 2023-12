I was playing around with an AI portrait editor for an upcoming theme , You upload a photo , in this case a photo of myself , and the AI plays around and spits out a set of modified portraits. Here I ended up with an uncanny resemblance to my late son, who died 9 years ago now, its like he is looking at me! ( notwithstanding the exceptionally large forehead and wonky eye, the editor doesnt do so well with 3/4 profile )