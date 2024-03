Of Gods and Goddesses

I have never had much truck with Gods and Goddesses. In my opinion, most of the worlds woes have come about, because of people putting too much store by what their imaginary friends in the sky tell them.But I did meet a Goddess once.27 years ago.I married her.And yes, she did wear a black wedding dress.And yes, I Have been worshiping her ever since. 💞 @fiveplustwo theme - Goddess