Of Gods and Goddesses by fiveplustwo
Of Gods and Goddesses

I have never had much truck with Gods and Goddesses. In my opinion, most of the worlds woes have come about, because of people putting too much store by what their imaginary friends in the sky tell them.

But I did meet a Goddess once.

27 years ago.

I married her.

And yes, she did wear a black wedding dress.

And yes, I Have been worshiping her ever since. 💞

@fiveplustwo theme - Goddess

@SwillinBillyFlynn & @CuteKitty
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
moni kozi
Superb compliment!
March 15th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww.....absolutely love this pic......Love you too XXX
March 15th, 2024  
