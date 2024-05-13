Sign up
Photo 3603
Photo 3603
Smile
I'm a philosopher with a happy disguise.
In my heart, there are questions that arise.
I smile and grin.
But deep down, I'm within,
Contemplating life's truth and lies.
Five plus two invites you to share your philosophy in a selfie. Tag fiveplustwo-philosophy.
@photohoot
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
smile
,
philosophy
,
@photohoot
,
fiveplustwo-philosophy
365 Project
close