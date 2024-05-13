Previous
Smile by fiveplustwo
Smile

I'm a philosopher with a happy disguise.
In my heart, there are questions that arise.
I smile and grin.
But deep down, I'm within,
Contemplating life's truth and lies.


Five plus two invites you to share your philosophy in a selfie. Tag fiveplustwo-philosophy.

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
