Photo 3621
Ik draag altijd een pet als de zon schijnt
Pardon my Dutch.... translation: I always wear a cap when the sun is out
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
sporenmaken-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-pet
Lesley
ace
Very sensible. Lovely scenery
June 2nd, 2024
