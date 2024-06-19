Sign up
Photo 3639
You've Let Yourself Down
So often the person in authority can abuse their position. I used to dread the words 'can you come into the office'!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-authorityfigure
