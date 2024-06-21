Previous
Don't Mess With The Captain.............. by fiveplustwo
Photo 3640

Don't Mess With The Captain..............

And The Captain Won't Mess With You............. 🫵🏻

I have always been the rebellious type and have always had serious issues with authority figures. Especially the ones that demand my respect as a right, rather than actually doing anything to earn it.

Pirates are very democratic, they tend to elect the captain they would like to have, and if they aren't doing a good job, they can vote him/her out and vote a new one in. So I am immensely proud that the Pirates of St. Piran Crew have been happy with me as their captain for the past 14 years.

@fiveplustwo theme Authority Figure

@SwillinBillyFlynn That's Captain Flynn to you
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Aye aye cap'n
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise