Don't Mess With The Captain..............

And The Captain Won't Mess With You............. 🫵🏻
I have always been the rebellious type and have always had serious issues with authority figures. Especially the ones that demand my respect as a right, rather than actually doing anything to earn it.
Pirates are very democratic, they tend to elect the captain they would like to have, and if they aren't doing a good job, they can vote him/her out and vote a new one in. So I am immensely proud that the Pirates of St. Piran Crew have been happy with me as their captain for the past 14 years.