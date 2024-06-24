Kiss My...

In the realm of minds entwined,

Where secrets hide, and truths unwind,

Kiss my ask me no more questions,

And I'll tell you no more lies.



Psychology's probing gaze,

Seeks to unravel my hidden maze,

Figuring me out, piece by piece,

Unveiling my masks, will they never cease?



In the dance of psyche and soul,

Where shadows lurk and truths console,

I navigate the depths within,

Seeking solace, seeking kin.



So, kiss my ask me no more questions,

And I'll tell you no more lies.