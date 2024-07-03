Sign up
Photo 3652
Make it Count
Country's going further down the pan whoever gets in tomorrow. BUT the Tolpuddle Martyrs and the Suffragists and Suffragettes fought so I could vote for someone who has their interests at heart before they put mine and my country's.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
3rd July 2024 10:15am
Tags
jackie5plus2
fiveplustwo-squirmish
Lesley
ace
Yep! I always post my vote but I have often been known to state ‘None of the above!’ It’s important to me that I take part, but I often can’t bring myself to support any of the candidates. 😩
July 3rd, 2024
