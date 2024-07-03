Previous
Make it Count
Country's going further down the pan whoever gets in tomorrow. BUT the Tolpuddle Martyrs and the Suffragists and Suffragettes fought so I could vote for someone who has their interests at heart before they put mine and my country's.
3rd July 2024

Lesley
Yep! I always post my vote but I have often been known to state ‘None of the above!’ It’s important to me that I take part, but I often can’t bring myself to support any of the candidates. 😩
July 3rd, 2024  
