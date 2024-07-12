Previous
Twins........... apparently............ 🤪 by fiveplustwo
For the past 20 years, people have been saying that I am the spitting image of Robert Plant....... I can't see it myself, but so many people say it, there must be at least a passing resemblance.

Personally, I see myself as looking more like his better looking, more talented younger brother..... 😁

And before anybody gets any funny ideas..... we have been seen in the same room at the same time.........

However, I would never claim to be anywhere near as awesome a singer as he is, but if you wish to compare and contrast, Here is video of me and some of my pirate friends paying homage to the great man. It's a bit slow to start with, but it really kicks in about a third of the way through.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig38S0P95xA

@Fiveplustwo theme - Twinning

12th July 2024

