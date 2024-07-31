Sign up
Previous
Photo 3679
Let's Just Throw It In Now
I bought an Olympic's towel 12 years ago!! Gobsmacked I found it lurking, unloved, unused, unsung in the cupboard,
Theme - Olympics
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3716
photos
108
followers
21
following
1007% complete
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
31st July 2024 8:06am
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-olympics
Jacqueline
ace
Go team! You made good use of it now!
July 31st, 2024
