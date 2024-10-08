Previous
Next
Therapy by fiveplustwo
Photo 3739

Therapy

Regardless of ability it is good to take photos and a hobby that makes me look at my surroundings.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Nice one! You’re right - I’ve done very little of interest these last few days but I’m managing to find a little something to capture. It would be too easy not to.
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise