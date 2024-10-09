Previous
The Lodger Cat Calms Me Down by fiveplustwo
Photo 3739

The Lodger Cat Calms Me Down

But not when I'm on the 'phone and she is so jealous she tries to knock the phone out of my hand.
Not at night when she chases her tail (or a mouse she's brought in) or when I'm taking up her space in bed and I'm head-butted.
Not when she's in the car, howling and caterwauling, on her way to her holiday (prison) cattery.
Definitely not when she turns her nose up at food she loved last week.

In fact, why haven't we returned her to her real owner? 'Cause were mugs, we adore her and what would we talk about, if not her antics??
Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Aw. Mutual love.
October 9th, 2024  
