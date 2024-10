What sort of theme is this......... Me and my cat Lia, are well aware that we are both a bit mental.............. No need to rub it in................ 🤪😼Still struggling with this relentless Covid bug. But at least I made an effort this week. And dear little Lia cat here, has not left my side for 3 weeks...... she has been my little fury nurse and constant companion throughout. 💖 @fiveplustwo theme mentalawareness