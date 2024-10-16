Sign up
Previous
Photo 3747
I Would Share
But I've licked off all the sugar, from ALL my Welsh cakes
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3785
photos
108
followers
20
following
1026% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th October 2024 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
welsh-cakes
,
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-iwould
Susan Wakely
ace
Are you the one who sucks the chocolate from the chocolate brazils and then put the nuts back in the box?
October 16th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
nope, but I would if I could!!
October 16th, 2024
