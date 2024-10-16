Previous
I Would Share by fiveplustwo
I Would Share

But I've licked off all the sugar, from ALL my Welsh cakes
Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Are you the one who sucks the chocolate from the chocolate brazils and then put the nuts back in the box?
October 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys nope, but I would if I could!!
October 16th, 2024  
