Ghost in a Mask by fiveplustwo
Photo 3760

Ghost in a Mask

This is inspired by a film I warched on a plane. I thought it was a silent movie, but now think I might not have had the earphones plugged in!!
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Wendy ace
That is pretty funny :-) Great selfie.
October 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s an Ewok doing Halloween.
October 29th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh very good
October 29th, 2024  
