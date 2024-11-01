Previous
Me and my mate Dave by fiveplustwo
Photo 3761

Me and my mate Dave

Sadly we don't get trick or treaters come to our house. We have a very long spooky winding path through our garden with a pond that drags you under if you don't know where it is.

Also I think the parents have warned them not to come to our door because we are the real thing, 🦇🦇🦇

Theme - @fiveplustwo-halloween

1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Kitty Hawke ace
Awww......nice...........(I think)...............
November 1st, 2024  
