All Saints' Day—Dad, Mum & Grandma

I am posting this week’s photography early but dating it for Saturday because I may well not have access to the internet at the weekend. As you know Halloween is Friday 31st October, All Saints’ Day Saturday 1st. November and All Soul’s Day Sunday 2nd. November and I am choosing to not celebrate Halloween but All Saints’ Day (also known as All Hallows' Day, the Feast of All Saints, the Feast of All Hallows, the Solemnity of All Saints, and Hallowmas). The photo is of me looking at photographs of My parents and Grandmother, three “Saints” to me.



Incidentally I am not really into Halloween but do think we should make a special effort on a particular day at least once a year to think about our loved one’s and ancestors who have died, in this respect I am much more attracted to the Mexican festival known as ‘The Day of the Dead’ a joyful celebration of Life; I would love to photograph that celebration, one for the bucket list!.



If, and however. you mark this time of the year then may it be one of deep meaning for you and your loved ones.