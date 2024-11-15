Previous
Black and White by fiveplustwo
Black and White

In this post truth, post honesty, post caring, post equality, post democracy, post humanity world of ours...... Grey has gone out of fashion. No subtlety no nuance, just people shouting at each other from the polarised extremes. Reasoned debate has gone and it's like rival team's supporters on the football terraces, shouting abuse at each other.

If all we see is black and white, then there is no middle ground, and we can't even try to reach a compromise.

Politics is no longer about right and left, it's about right and wrong..... and things are going very wrong indeed. 😟

@fiveplustwo theme - black and white

@SwillinBillyFlynn @CuteKitty
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Wendy ace
Two of my favorite people looking absolutely fabulous. Love it! 🖤
November 15th, 2024  
