Previous
Photo 3781
I hear the Wagon Wheel Cafe does some mighty fine Italian meatballs
For a fist full of dollars, I can be good........ for a few dollars more, I can be bad................ but if I don't get my meatballs, things could get pretty ugly. 😁
Do join us for this weeks
@fiveplustwo
theme, celebrating spaghetti westerns. just tag your post with fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern
@SwillinBillyFlynn
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
5
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3820
photos
112
followers
21
following
1035% complete
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
good
,
bad
,
dollars
,
fist
,
ugly
,
spaghetti
,
meatballs
,
full
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern
JackieR
ace
could i not have grits with mine please
November 21st, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Awesome! :)
November 21st, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'll just rassel you up a whole mess a grits. No problem. 😁
November 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
noooo they're revoltin'
November 21st, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my..........swoon............:)
November 21st, 2024
