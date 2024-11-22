Previous
I hear the Wagon Wheel Cafe does some mighty fine Italian meatballs by fiveplustwo
Photo 3781

I hear the Wagon Wheel Cafe does some mighty fine Italian meatballs

For a fist full of dollars, I can be good........ for a few dollars more, I can be bad................ but if I don't get my meatballs, things could get pretty ugly. 😁

Do join us for this weeks @fiveplustwo theme, celebrating spaghetti westerns. just tag your post with fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern

@SwillinBillyFlynn
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

JackieR ace
could i not have grits with mine please
November 21st, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Awesome! :)
November 21st, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'll just rassel you up a whole mess a grits. No problem. 😁
November 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
@swillinbillyflynn noooo they're revoltin'
November 21st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh my..........swoon............:)
November 21st, 2024  
