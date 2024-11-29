Previous
Memento mori (Latin for "remember that you have to die") by fiveplustwo
Memento mori (Latin for "remember that you have to die")

As we grow older, we have to come to terms with the fact, that we have no idea when it will end.

And therefore, I am beginning to realise, that I need to really treasure each of the things that bring joy and happiness into my life. Each smile, each kiss, each embrace, each caress, each gig, each song, each note sung and played, because any one of those things could be my last.

Please join us at @fiveplustwo in this weeks theme Memento Mori just tag you photo fiveplustwo-mementomori

@SwillinBillyFlynn
Julie Duncan ace
This is excellent, Billy!
November 29th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
This is really well done, great job and an important message .
November 29th, 2024  
