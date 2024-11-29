Memento mori (Latin for "remember that you have to die")
As we grow older, we have to come to terms with the fact, that we have no idea when it will end.
And therefore, I am beginning to realise, that I need to really treasure each of the things that bring joy and happiness into my life. Each smile, each kiss, each embrace, each caress, each gig, each song, each note sung and played, because any one of those things could be my last.
