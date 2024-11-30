Sign up
Previous
Photo 3789
One day time will be over for us.
My take on the thee of Memento Mori
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3828
photos
114
followers
21
following
1038% complete
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
3787
3788
3789
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
28th November 2024 5:24pm
Tags
time
,
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-mementomori
Susan Wakely
ace
A great take on the challenge.
November 30th, 2024
