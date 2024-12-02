Sign up
Photo 3793
Dupont et Dupond
(because i only ever read Tintin in French!)
for those who may be interested, this is one long exposure - i switched spots half-way through...
if you're wondering how i knew when to move, i use a metronome app on my iPad (my iPhone otherwise engaged in acting as a trigger for my camera) 🥴
some clean up was done in PS but not huge amounts...
theme: double vision
@northy
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3833
photos
114
followers
21
following
1039% complete
View this month »
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st December 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
long exposure
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
the hallway
,
fiveplustwo-doublevision
Marj
Amazing!
December 3rd, 2024
