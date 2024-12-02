Previous
Next
Dupont et Dupond by fiveplustwo
Photo 3793

Dupont et Dupond

(because i only ever read Tintin in French!)

for those who may be interested, this is one long exposure - i switched spots half-way through...

if you're wondering how i knew when to move, i use a metronome app on my iPad (my iPhone otherwise engaged in acting as a trigger for my camera) 🥴

some clean up was done in PS but not huge amounts...

theme: double vision
@northy
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1039% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj
Amazing!
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact