Previous
The wrong way round by fiveplustwo
Photo 3796

The wrong way round

It always fascinates me, that when we look in the mirror, we never see ourselves the way we actually are, we are always the wrong way round. Our right hand is our reflections left hand.......

It all seems a bit sinister to me....... I'm not sure I completely trust my reflection, particularly when he winks at me and walks away before I have finished brushing my hair. 😁

Immeasurably better on the black background.

Do join in with us on this week's @fiveplustwo theme of double vision. Just tag your photo with fiveplustwo-doublevision

@SwillinBillyFlynn
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.........yes indeed........:) Both of you are looking good XX
December 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
so serious
December 6th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Rebellious reflections are a serious matter. 😁
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact