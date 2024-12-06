Sign up
Previous
Photo 3796
The wrong way round
It always fascinates me, that when we look in the mirror, we never see ourselves the way we actually are, we are always the wrong way round. Our right hand is our reflections left hand.......
It all seems a bit sinister to me....... I'm not sure I completely trust my reflection, particularly when he winks at me and walks away before I have finished brushing my hair. 😁
Immeasurably better on the black background.
Do join in with us on this week's
@fiveplustwo
theme of double vision. Just tag your photo with fiveplustwo-doublevision
@SwillinBillyFlynn
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3835
photos
114
followers
21
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
Tags
portrait
,
way
,
round
,
wrong
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-doublevision
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.........yes indeed........:) Both of you are looking good XX
December 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
so serious
December 6th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Rebellious reflections are a serious matter. 😁
December 6th, 2024
