what? the prompt was "handmaid" wasn't it??? by fiveplustwo
Photo 3806

what? the prompt was "handmaid" wasn't it???

in the interests of full disclosure, i have neither read the book nor watched the series... but i couldn't help myself 🥴

the red shawl is hand crocheted by me... the bonnet-ty thing is a large piece of paper folder over and stapled... also by me... so i expect one might consider it to be handmade as well...

(crawling back into my hideyhole now... carry on!)

prompt: handmaid (erm... handmade)
@northy
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

kali ace
haha crossed my mind as well, well done
December 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Hilarious!
December 17th, 2024  
