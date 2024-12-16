what? the prompt was "handmaid" wasn't it???

in the interests of full disclosure, i have neither read the book nor watched the series... but i couldn't help myself 🥴the red shawl is hand crocheted by me... the bonnet-ty thing is a large piece of paper folder over and stapled... also by me... so i expect one might consider it to be handmade as well...(crawling back into my hideyhole now... carry on!)prompt: handmaid (erm... handmade)