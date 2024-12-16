Sign up
Previous
Photo 3806
what? the prompt was "handmaid" wasn't it???
in the interests of full disclosure, i have neither read the book nor watched the series... but i couldn't help myself 🥴
the red shawl is hand crocheted by me... the bonnet-ty thing is a large piece of paper folder over and stapled... also by me... so i expect one might consider it to be handmade as well...
(crawling back into my hideyhole now... carry on!)
prompt: handmaid (erm... handmade)
@northy
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
1
Tags
red
,
shawl
,
handmade
,
selective colour
,
selective-colour
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-handmade
kali
ace
haha crossed my mind as well, well done
December 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Hilarious!
December 17th, 2024
